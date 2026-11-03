Why isn’t Vincent Kompany coaching Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid today, Nov. 3?

Bayern Munich face Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League clash, but uncertainty surrounding Vincent Kompany's health has added an unexpected storyline to the German club's preparations.

Bayern Munich head to Madrid for a challenging Champions League night against Atletico Madrid, but the German giants will have to deal with an important absence on the sidelines: manager Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian coach’s health concerns emerged after an incident at Bayern’s training facilities in late October, when he was taken to the hospital following a collapse during a session with the reserve team.

Although he was subsequently discharged, his recovery has required time away from soccer, leaving his coaching staff responsible for preparing the team. He is not the only one missing from the squad, as several players will also be unavailable, including Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry.

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Why is Vincent Kompany not coaching Bayern Munich?

Vincent Kompany is not coaching Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid because he is recovering from a health issue diagnosed as meningeal irritation, which forced him to step away from his managerial duties.

Vincent Kompany, manager of FC Bayern Munich (Source: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

He collapsed during a training session involving Bayern’s reserve team on October 23 and was taken to the hospital for medical examinations. He subsequently missed the Bundesliga match against Freiburg and the German Cup game against Magdeburg.

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According to the sporting director Max Eberl, medical examinations identified meningeal irritation as the cause of the incident. The condition involves inflammation or irritation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

On October 28, Eberl confirmed that the 40-year-old had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home with rest and medication. Although the news was encouraging, Bayern made it clear that leaving the hospital did not automatically mean he was ready to return to the touchline.

The club has maintained a cautious approach throughout the process. Kompany’s assistants have been instructed to avoid discussing soccer matters with him while he recovers, allowing him to focus entirely on his health rather than training sessions, tactics or upcoming fixtures.

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Who is replacing Vincent Kompany?

Aaron Danks is replacing Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich’s head coach during his absence and will lead the team against Atletico Madrid. The Englishman is part of his coaching staff and has taken responsibility.

He is not taking over as Bayern’s permanent manager. Instead, he is serving as the interim leader, supported by the rest of the coaching staff, including Rene Maric. The arrangement allows Bayern to maintain continuity in their preparation.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League encounter, he explained that the team’s identity would not change under his leadership, although the final decisions were now in his hands. He also stressed that he wanted his players to approach the challenge against Diego Simeone‘s team with confidence.

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When will Vincent Kompany return as Bayern Munich coach?

Bayern Munich have not announced an official return date for Vincent Kompany, and his comeback will depend on his recovery and medical clearance. The club has avoided setting a deadline for his return to the dugout.

When Bayern initially provided an update on October 24, Eberl stressed that the recovery would take weeks, not days. Five days later, after Kompany was released from the hospital, assistant coach Aaron Danks reiterated that there was no established timetable for his return.

Key takeaways

Vincent Kompany collapsed during a Bayern Munich reserve training session on October 23.

during a Bayern Munich reserve training session on October 23. Vincent Kompany was diagnosed with meningeal irritation following hospital examinations, according to Max Eberl.

following hospital examinations, according to Max Eberl. Aaron Danks will replace Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich interim head coach against Atletico.