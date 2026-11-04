Red Wings reportedly asking for Dylan Larkin’s cooperation amid difficult trade talks

One player creating a major headache for the Detroit Red Wings is Dylan Larkin, whose contract and status have turned trade discussions into a tough pill for the front office to swallow.

Just one week removed from his last game with the Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin’s situation has turned bitter. The veteran center has informed the team he will no longer play for them this season and is demanding a trade, prompting the organization to suspend him without pay.

With Larkin’s trade market narrowing, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Insider Trading that the Red Wings have effectively exhausted every realistic option among his approved 10-team list. Detroit has approached Larkin’s camp to see if he would consider expanding that list by another six to eight franchises so they can facilitate a deal and get him playing elsewhere for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, reports surrounding Nikita Kucherov have poured cold water on a potential blockbuster between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Red Wings, leaving league circles to wonder which suitors might actually make a move for Larkin following his 12 years in Detroit.

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While franchises such as the Washington Capitals and Utah Mammoth have already defined their stances, Larkin’s future remains in limbo. His abrupt refusal to finish the season in Hockeytown has sent shockwaves through the league and fueled rampant speculation.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Other suitors linked to Larkin

While Larkin’s complete 10-team trade list hasn’t been made entirely public, clubs like the Minnesota Wild have made aggressive pushes to land him, only to hit roadblocks in negotiations.

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Despite lingering interest across the NHL, recent reports indicate that neither the Colorado Avalanche nor the Florida Panthers are actively pursuing Detroit’s former captain, further shrinking his viable landing spots.

Why did Larkin refuse to play for the Red Wings?

Larkin’s decision to sit out stems from boiling frustration over stagnant trade discussions and long-term organizational instability. Having reached the postseason only once in Detroit, Larkin originally requested a move following the 2025–26 campaign in search of a true Stanley Cup contender. Months of inaction, coupled with front-office turnover and the club’s decision to strip him of his captaincy, ultimately made returning to the lineup untenable.

Refusing to take the ice was a calculated escalation by Larkin and his representation to force management’s hand. Believing the front office had plenty of runway to execute a deal to one of his preferred landing spots, Larkin opted to step away entirely rather than endure an awkward, lingering distraction on the ice.

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Key takeaways

Detroit asked Dylan Larkin to expand his approved trade list by several teams.

his approved trade list by several teams. The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers are not actively pursuing Dylan Larkin.

are not actively pursuing Dylan Larkin. The Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay after his trade demand.