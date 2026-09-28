NY Giants’ John Harbaugh delivers important message on Jameis Winston QB job after win vs Titans in Week 3

Jameis Winston did what the New York Giants needed him to do in their 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. With Jaxson Dart sidelined by a knee injury, Winston stepped into the starting role and helped the team secure an important win.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh praised Winston for meeting the demands of the moment. The Giants did not need a spectacular performance from their quarterback; they needed him to execute the plan, protect the football and do enough to put the team in position to win.

Harbaugh’s comments also offered insight into how he viewed Winston’s performance, while leaving the door open for the broader quarterback situation to unfold according to the team’s plans. For now, however, the victory gives Winston another opportunity to remain under center.

Advertisement

Will Giants keep Jameis Winston as starting QB?

Yes. John Harbaugh praised Jameis Winston and sent a clear message of support to the veteran. The head coach had great words for Winston after all the noise during the week.

“I thought Jameis did what was required in this game. The first thing you have to do is what’s necessary. What’s required. After that, then you can do what’s possible. Then maybe the impossible becomes possible. That’s from St. Francis of Assisi, in case you were wondering. I thought he did what was required. He did what was necessary.”

Harbaugh was also asked how much Winston’s performance against Tennessee would influence the decision at quarterback moving forward. The Giants coach made clear that the result would not change the plans already in place, emphasizing that the team would continue evaluating its options.

Advertisement

“Not at all. Not at all. The plans are the plans. The opportunities that you have are the opportunities you have. No matter what, we’re going to do everything we can to make our team as strong as we can based on what options we have.”

After the win over the Titans, Winston is expected to remain the Giants’ QB1 as the team moves forward. His performance delivered what Harbaugh said was required, and the victory gives New York continuity at quarterback while Dart recovers. It also reinforces the value of the contract extension the Giants gave Winston, positioning him as a key factor to stay alive in the playoff race.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston led the Giants to a 12-7 victory against the Titans.

led the Giants to a against the Titans. Jaxson Dart missed the Week 3 matchup due to a knee injury .

missed the Week 3 matchup due to a . John Harbaugh stated the win will not change existing quarterback plans moving forward.