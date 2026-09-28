NY Giants suffer major blow after victory over Titans, as Brian Burns reportedly suffers serious injury

During the game in which the New York Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans, Brian Burns suffered a serious injury to one of his knees.

While the joy of securing a victory over the Tennessee Titans was still present in East Rutherford, recent news about one of the team’s stars quickly dampened the mood. According to a report from ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Brian Burns is believed to have torn his ACL and will be sidelined for an extended period of time for the New York Giants.

The pass rusher had entered this game at MetLife Stadium dealing with an ankle injury and was unable to finish the game after suffering this new setback. Undoubtedly, this is a major blow to John Harbaugh’s defense.

For the Giants, it will now be a matter of determining exactly how long Burns will be sidelined. He plays a major role on the team, not only because of his talent but also because of his impact in the locker room. No. 0 will now have to focus on his recovery in hopes of returning to the field as soon as possible.

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The G-Men add another player to the list of those who will be sidelined for an extended period of time. Days ago, it was revealed that Jaxson Dart had suffered a serious injury, ending his season as well due to a knee injury.

Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants reacts after an injury.

How did Burns suffer his injury?

Brian Burns went down midway through the fourth quarter in the Giants’ 12-7 win over the Titans. It was a non-contact right knee injury where he reacted in pain immediately after a play, headed off with the training staff, and didn’t return.

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The player went after Cam Ward and, after colliding with an opposing player, immediately went down to the turf. The footage clearly shows the pain Burns experienced in that moment.

Brian Burns just tore his ACL



14 days ago the Giants beat the Cowboys on prime time and it felt like it was finally "their turn" to be good.



Since then Jaxson Dart has suffered a season ending injury, and now Brian Burns has too.



Brutal for NY. #giants pic.twitter.com/srDF4iMOJw — Max (@FantasyFBallAZ) September 27, 2026

The Giants’ next games on the schedule

The Giants have an interesting stretch coming up. First, they stay home at MetLife Stadium to host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. After that, they head on the road for a key NFC East divisional matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, before returning home to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

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Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

Key takeaways

Brian Burns is believed to have torn his ACL during the Giants’ recent victory.

is believed to have torn his ACL during the Giants’ recent victory. A knee injury previously ended quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season as well.

previously ended quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season as well. The team secured a 12-7 win against the Titans.