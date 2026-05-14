NY Giants bolster defense by signing LB Khalid Kareem

The New York Giants made another move to improve their defense by signing linebacker Khalid Kareem.

The New York Giants know their expectations are high this season. Not only that, they know that to fulfill those expectations, they need depth. Hence, it makes sense that they signed Khalid Kareem.

The move reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Kareem is joining the Giants after having appeared 34 games in the NFL. He’s played before with the Bengals, Bears, Colts, and Falcons. He has good experience to fill up a depth role.

Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds are expected to be the starters, but Kareem is a good piece to provide experience and depth as the team might face unexpected injuries or simply fatigue.

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Khalid Kareem by the numbers

While his numbers aren’t precisely stacked, due to his role positioning, they aren’t bad. He has started just once in his career. He has 41 tackles, eight QB hits, and one sack in his career.

Khalid Kareem met his former teammate Kyren Williams in the hole last night. pic.twitter.com/LSM7pLO65E — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) December 30, 2025

The linebackers also need to have good coverage. He’s allowed a 50% completion percentage and 60.4 passer rating to opposing QBs in his career. However, it’s not like he’s faced big volume in coverage.

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The G-Men have a deep depth chart on linebackers

Reese was a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, he is a generational talent expected to become one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Edmunds is a veteran who is a tackling machine, and has been part of great teams before.