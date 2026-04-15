NY Giants receive important update on Jerry Jones’ Cowboys ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are once again at the center of bold draft speculation, with projections pointing to a potentially aggressive move in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Armed with multiple first-round picks, Jones has the flexibility to maneuver up the board in pursuit of elite talent. For a team looking to win the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades, standing pat may not be the preferred strategy.

This possibility also carries indirect implications for the Giants. If the Cowboys execute a trade earlier than expected, such as moving into the No. 6 spot, it could ease pressure on New York’s draft positioning and reduce the likelihood of a direct bidding war at the very top.

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Will the Cowboys trade up in 2026 NFL Draft?

Mel Kiper Jr. outlined one of the more intriguing scenarios in his latest mock draft, highlighting just how realistic a Cowboys move could be. “Let’s have some fun here. Dallas and Cleveland each have two first-round picks coming into the draft, which gives those front offices some ability to maneuver. With an elite prospect still on the board, I have Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calling up Browns general manager Andrew Berry to try to make something happen. In this scenario, Dallas would trade pick Nos. 12 and 20 to Cleveland for Nos. 6 and 39.”

What does this mean for the Giants?

If this projection holds, the Cowboys would secure a premium draft position without needing to climb into the top four, potentially removing them from direct competition with the Giants (No. 5 pick) for the very top prospects.

That outcome could simplify New York’s decision-making process, particularly if they are juggling both draft strategy and the uncertainty surrounding Dexter Lawrence.

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At the same time, the mere possibility of a trade underscores how aggressive Dallas could be. Even if the Cowboys don’t land at No. 6 specifically, their willingness to package picks and move up suggests they are prepared to act decisively. That unpredictability keeps pressure on teams like the Giants, who must remain flexible in their own planning.