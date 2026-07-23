NY Giants, John Harbaugh confirm PUP list with Malik Nabers injury update

The New York Giants have officially announced the players who will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, providing fans with one of the first major health updates of the summer.

With training camp set to ramp up, much of the attention had centered on the status of Malik Nabers, who missed portions of the team’s offseason program and generated concern about his availability for camp.

The good news for Giants fans is that Nabers was not included on the initial PUP list, a strong indication that the team’s top offensive weapon is expected to participate in camp.

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Is Malik Nabers on Giants PUP list?

No. The Giants confirmed that the following three players will begin training camp on the PUP list: TE Thomas Fidone, DL Sam Roberts and DL Roy Robertson-Harris. Players on the PUP list can return once they are medically cleared, but they will not participate in on-field activities until then.

Of course, the biggest takeaway from the announcement is that Malik Nabers is not on the PUP list. After missing the spring program recovering from a knee injury, there had been speculation that the Pro Bowl wide receiver could open training camp sidelined. Instead, the Giants chose not to place him on the list.

Veteran receiver Darius Slayton, who also missed time during the offseason, likewise avoided the PUP designation. While their workloads could still be managed during the early days of camp, both players are expected to be available as the Giants begin preparations for the 2026 NFL season.

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For New York, having Nabers on the practice field could be a significant boost, as the star wide receiver is expected to be the focal point of the offense and one of the franchise’s most important players entering the new campaign.