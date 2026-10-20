NY Giants respond to Najee Harris’ gameplan criticism with roster cut affecting RB depth chart

The New York Giants are shaking up their backfield, deciding to release Najee Harris, who joined the team during the most recent offseason in East Rutherford.

The constant rotation in the New York Giants’ running back room sparked frustration for Najee Harris in recent hours. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, the G-Men have ultimately decided to release the veteran running back.

One notable detail is that Harris was named the Giants’ RB1 last weekend in their loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now, John Harbaugh will have to reshape his backfield moving forward.

After six weeks of the 2026 NFL season, no running back has managed to establish himself as the team’s clear starter. For now, Harris has taken a different path than his now former teammates.

Advertisement

Harris’ latest complaint

The constant rotation in the Giants’ backfield has affected the players in some way, preventing them from establishing themselves as starters. Najee Harris himself highlighted this issue in recent hours, according to Greg Johnson on X.

Najee Harris #23 and Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

“It’s hard to get in a rhythm with one or two plays. The first couple runs will be like, ‘OK, how are they playing it?’ And then the next ones will be, ‘OK, this is how you attack it.’ But if you’re getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you could do. That’s why I’m saying, ‘I don’t know.’ I’ve never been through none of this before.”

Advertisement

How do the Giants’ backfield depth chart shape up?

Harris’ sudden departure from the Big Blue had a direct impact on the Giants’ running back room. Cam Skattebo remains at the top of the depth chart, followed by Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Key takeaways