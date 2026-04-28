NY Giants still have unfinished business at the defensive tackle position, according to John Harbaugh

The interest of the New York Giants in pushing for the signing of D.J. Reader is real, following the departure of Dexter Lawrence. John Harbaugh, the new head coach of the G-Men, has made it clear that they are not done strengthening that area yet.

“Defensive tackle, we’re going to be talking about that. That’s still something we’ve got to continue to address. We’re not finished with that at all,” Harbaugh said via nbcsports.com.

With new faces coming in through the draft, as well as additions from the offseason, the New York Giants are looking to seriously enter the race to win the NFC East in the upcoming NFL season.

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Giants landed an intriguing DT in the Draft

Coming out of Auburn Tigers, Bobby Jamison-Travis was selected in the 6th round with the 186th overall pick. John Harbaugh, one of the key figures behind his selection, expressed surprise that he was still available at that point in the draft.

Bobby Jamison-Travis #97.

“We were a little surprised he was still there,” the coach said of Jamison-Travis. “He’s a guy we hoped would still be there. We had a couple guys and he was still standing. We love the way he plays. He plays the way we like to play. He plays square, he locks out, he sheds blocks, he’s a very fundamentally sound guy. He’ll be a part of it, and then we get a couple vets going forward.”

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Can the Giants become contenders next season?

The talent is there, and the execution will need to click from day one. John Harbaugh wants to turn his team into a legitimate contender, and to do so, they will have to overcome these rivals along the way.