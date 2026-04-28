NY Giants reportedly never intended to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

One of the biggest questions that emerged after the NFL Draft was what would happen with Kayvon Thibodeaux, especially following the arrival of Arvell Reese. However, it appears that a potential trade involving him was never under consideration by the New York Giants.

“They never came close to trading him during the draft,” Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show. “They had a conversation with the Saints about a month ago. Uh, the talks never really went anywhere. And we were told — I think we put up an alert during the draft, even after the Giants took Arvell Reese — that the Giants had no intention of trading Kayvon Thibodeaux at that point in time.”

However, the insider didn’t completely rule out any eventuality. “Now again, could something happen later this summer? Something always could happen. Just go back to Micah Parsons last year. But I can tell you that as of today, the Giants do not plan to nor intend to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux. The plan is to hold on to him. The plan is to keep him.”

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John Harbaugh’s selections in the most recent NFL Draft, combined with the arrival of star players like Tremaine Edmunds, cast some doubt over Thibodeaux’s future in East Rutherford. However, the outlook now appears somewhat clearer heading into what’s next.

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants.

Numbers the New York Giants can’t ignore

Despite being limited to just 10 games in 2025 due to a shoulder injury that landed him on IR, Kayvon Thibodeaux remains a cornerstone of the Giants’ defensive front heading into 2026. During his time on the field, he recorded 25 total tackles (13 solo), 5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

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While his pass-rushing volume was impacted by his shortened season, his efficiency in the run game was elite; he earned an 80.7 run-defense grade from PFF, ranking 7th overall among all qualified edge defenders. Furthermore, his 32 total pressures (including 6 hits and 23 hurries) demonstrate a consistent ability to disrupt the pocket.

These numbers, combined with the Giants’ decision to exercise his $14.75 million fifth-year option for 2026, solidify his role as a vital asset alongside Brian Burns.

A heavy-hitting defense for the Giants

The Giants’ linebacker corps has been aggressively retooled into a powerhouse unit for the upcoming NFL season. The highlight of the offseason was the selection of Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick, a versatile weapon from Ohio State who Harbaugh plans to use in a “unique way” alongside established star Brian Burns.

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Thibodeaux provides elite depth and rotational strength to a group that also features the high-upside Abdul Carter and veteran Tremaine Edmunds. This mix of blue-chip rookies and proven veterans gives New York one of the most physically imposing defensive fronts in the league as they transition into the Harbaugh era.