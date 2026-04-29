NY Giants still not done replacing Dexter Lawrence after signing Shelby Harris

The New York Giants know addressing the interior of their defensive line is a big must. Thus, after New York traded Dexter Lawrence away, it’s well aware that only signing Shelby Harris won’t be enough. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the G-Men will remain in the market for defensive and nose tackles.

The Giants have secured a pivotal Lawrence replacement by signing Harris, however, that’s still not enough. Because of how dominant Lawrence was at the line of scrimmage, New York understands a one-for-one move won’t cut it. Thus, the Giants are still eyeing defensive linemen.

As Connor Hughes from SportsNet New York simply put it: “[Harris] won’t be the only IDL the Giants sign.“ It makes sense and was expected, as the Giants reportedly planned to sign both D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris to replace Lawrence.

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A nose tackle signing is crucial for Harbaugh’s NY Giants

One step of their plan has been completed, but the final one is just as pivotal. Harris fits New York’s need for a three-technique defensive lineman, but Reader would give them a crucial nose tackle (0-technique).

Dexter Lawrence II #97 former New York Giant

John Harbaugh often favors a base 3-4 alignment on the defensive side of the ball. It can shift to a 4-3 formation occasionally, but the former is preferred by the Super Bowl-winning head coach. In any 3-4 system, the nose tackle position is crucial. A 0-technique nose tackle aligns directly in front of the opposing center. Lawrence did a better job than any other player in the NFL at that spot on the gridiron.

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Therefore, the Giants are in for a steep climb to replace him and get even a fraction of Lawrence’s production from their next nose tackle. Still, Reader may be as good as any option available across the league. Harris, on the other hand, is a 3-technique D-lineman—a pure defensive tackle. He lines up against the outside shoulder of guards but becomes ineffective when double-teamed. Thus, having a nose tackle who can carry that burden becomes pivotal.

Giants’ starting front seven

Signing Harris shines a light on Harbaugh’s intentions to rely on a 4-3 system sporadically. One thing is clear: New York won’t be a one-trick pony in 2026, and the NFL should take cover because the organization in East Rutherford has put together a front seven that can send chills down any offensive coordinator’s spine.

As it stands, the Giants could start a defensive front featuring Darius Alexander, Sam Roberts (who could be replaced by D.J. Reader), Shelby Harris, Abdul Carter, Arvell Reese, Tremaine Edmunds, and Brian Burns.

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Moreover, the G-Men’s depth could include the likes of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Roy Robertson-Harris, Bobby Jamison-Travis, and Micah McFadden, among others. The offense steals the spotlight, but on Broadway, it might be the revamped defense that runs the show.