NY Giants could accelerate the signing of DJ Reader, other Dexter Lawrence replacements

Trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, was only one step of the plan for the New York Giants. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the G-Men must address the interior of the defensive line, and moves are imminent. According to a report, it may be sooner than later.

The Giants have confirmed talks with defensive tackles to replace Lawrence ahead of John Harbaugh’s first NFL season in East Rutherford. Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader is arguably the biggest name linked to New York, as the former fifth-round selection in 2016 has visited the team’s facilities a couple of weeks ago. Due to a deadline in the league, such a signing could go down at any given moment.

As reported by USA Today‘s Art Stapleton, the deadline for the NFL’s compensatory pick formula was set on Monday, April 27 at 4 pm ET. Any free agency signing made after that won’t count for the 2027 compensatory pick formula. The Giants reportedly waited to sign Reader in order to protect their draft capital.

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The wait will be over soon, and the 31-year-old DT could very well be on his way to The Big Apple. The fact the Giants have waived DeMarvin Leal, the team’s first signing under John Harbaugh, may be the final indicator that New York is set to go on a defensive-tackle shopping spree in the NFL offseason.

D.J. Reader during an NFL game with the Bengals

Why did the Giants wait until the deadline?

Though a very complex equation, in simple terms, the NFL’s compensatory pick formula is a system that awards extra draft picks to teams whose free agency departures outweigh their arrivals. For the G-Men, the formula currently projects them to obtain an extra selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Signing a player like Reader would most likely alter the formula and could lead the Giants to see their comp selection fall to a later round, or lose it entirely. The same logic applies to why New York is still taking things slow with Odell Beckham Jr. That could all change once the league reaches this next checkpoint in the long offseason schedule.

It’s still very early in the league calendar. Training camp is still a long way down the road, so New York was in no hurry to get Reader—or any defensive tackle signed to replace Lawrence—in town. Thus, waiting was the obvious choice, and the one Harbaugh and company took. Once the deadline passes, the Giants will be given the green light to go after Reader—and probably other DT options.

Giants are getting to work on Lawrence’s replacement

The void left behind by Lawrence’s dramatic trade won’t be filled by itself, and the G-Men are already getting to work. Most likely, papers are only waiting to be signed and sent to the NFL.

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Once the league is past its compensatory pick formula deadline (April 27 at 4 p.m. ET), fans can expect a wave of free agent signings to go down. Chief among them may be New York’s plan to recover after losing one of its best players.

Other name to watch for NY Giants

In addition to Reader, who is looking like the top candidate, the Giants could add other depth options. Benito Jones, who played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and 2025, has also been on a visit in Bergen County. He is another name to watch as Harbaugh and company look to retool the interior of the D-line.