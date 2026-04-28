Why is Vincent Kompany not coaching first leg of Bayern Munich vs PSG in 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Vincent Kompany will not coach Bayern Munich from the sidelines in the first leg against PSG after receiving a suspension for yellow-card accumulation during the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

He received a decisive booking during the quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid after protesting a controversial sequence that led to a goal. Under UEFA rules, the accumulation triggered an automatic one-match touchline ban.

He will still travel with the squad to Paris, but regulations prevent him from accessing the bench, dressing room or communicating directly with staff during the match. Assistant coach Aaron Danks is expected to lead the team.

Advertisement

Why was Vincent Kompany suspended?

The Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the UEFA Champions League season during Bayern’s quarterfinal victory over Real Madrid.

Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich looks on prior to the Bundesliga match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

He was booked for dissent after angrily protesting a controversial sequence involving a challenge on Josip Stanisic before Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid. UEFA’s disciplinary rules state that accumulated yellow cards for coaches result in an automatic suspension once the limit is reached.

Advertisement

He later criticized UEFA’s yellow-card system, arguing that the current suspension threshold is “too aggressive” given the expanded UCL format and the number of matches coaches and players now face during a season.

He is prohibited from standing on the touchline, entering the dressing room or communicating directly with the team during the semifinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA will also monitor him from the stands during the match.

How long will Vincent Kompany be out?

Vincent Kompany will only miss one game: Bayern Munich’s first-leg semifinal against PSG in the UEFA Champions League. The suspension applies exclusively to the opening match at Parc des Princes, meaning the Belgian coach is expected to return to the bench for the second leg in Munich.

Advertisement

Vincent Kompany gestures to his players during the DFB Cup semifinal match in 2026 (Source: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

He cannot access the tunnel, locker room or technical area, and he is barred from using his phone or any communication device to contact the staff during the game. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will handle sideline responsibilities while he watches from the stands.

Despite the absence, the head coach publicly stated: “Danksy has plenty of experience, was on the touchline for a while in England. I’ve got 100% confidence in the staff and everyone else“, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

How many times has Vincent Kompany been suspended?

This is Vincent Kompany’s first major UEFA suspension as Bayern Munich manager. Before the PSG semifinal, he had never served a Champions League touchline suspension with the team.

Throughout his managerial career, he has built a reputation for being highly emotional and involved on the sideline, something Bayern players and supporters have praised during high-pressure matches.

Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of FC Bayern Munich, reacts during the DFB Cup semifinal match (Source: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Fan discussions online also highlighted how unusual it is for elite coaches to miss Champions League knockout matches because of yellow-card accumulation, especially in semifinals.

How has Vincent Kompany performed with Bayern Munich so far?

Vincent Kompany has enjoyed an impressive first season with Bayern Munich, guiding the club to the UEFA Champions League semifinals while restoring stability after a turbulent previous campaign.

His tactical approach and attacking system have helped maximize the performances of players like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz throughout the season.

Advertisement

Under Kompany, Bayern have also regained consistency domestically and remained one of Europe’s highest-scoring teams. His aggressive pressing style and calmer leadership compared to previous coaching regimes have received praise across Germany and England.

Players have repeatedly emphasized his influence inside the dressing room, with Harry Kane recently admitting Bayern will “miss him on the touchline” during the semifinal first leg against PSG.