NY Giants reportedly plan to sign D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris to replace Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants are wasting no time putting together their roster for the 2026 NFL season. Following the Draft and after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, addressing the nose and defensive tackle position is the main priority for John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, and company.

As the compensatory pick formula has passed its deadline in the NFL, the Giants can accelerate the signing of D.J. Reader and other replacements for Lawrence without losing their projected compensatory selection in 2027 because of it. According to a report, the former’s arrival is imminent in New York, and another veteran like Shelby Harris could be on his way to the Big Apple, too.

“I think [the Giants] will sign Reader as the NT and sign another veteran three-technique, with Shelby Harris the top option for that role,” as reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic on his X account.

Advertisement

Giants could resort to trade

Although the Giants reportedly have no intention to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux—and never had—it could all change if they can’t come away with players good enough to replace Lawrence. If New York’s shopping spree pays no dividends, fans could expect the front office to use the former first-round pick as a trade chip to acquire much-needed help on the interior of the defensive line.

Shelby Harris playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2025

After all, the G-Men are stacked on pass rushers from the edge, and have only added to that prowess with the selection of Arvell Reese in the 2026 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the NT and DT positions appear to be the most vulnerable spot on New York’s defense.

Advertisement

NY Giants are desperate

As noted by Duggan, the Giants have no time to lose—nor margin for error. Reader is also in the crosshairs of the Baltimore Ravens, as Harbaugh’s former NFL team could prove to be a thorn in New York’s side. The veteran defensive tackle has visited the Ravens, just as he did the Giants, so both organizations may feel confident about coming away with him. However, the G-Men have more urgency than the Ravens.

Sam Roberts (a free agency signing from Atlanta) and Bobby Jamison-Travis are listed as New York’s nose tackles, per Ourlads.com, but neither has a résumé like Reader’s. Tasked with the virtually impossible mission of replacing the best nose tackle in all of football, Harbaugh knows he can’t mess this up before his first year in Bergen County.

Because Lawrence played such a big role in New York, one signing isn’t going to cut it, and the Giants must bring in more than one player to fill his void on the interior of the defensive line.

Advertisement

D. J. Reader at the 15th Annual NFL Honors

NY Giants target other DTs

Acquiring Reader is paramount, as it can set off a domino effect that leads to other talents like Harris joining the team. Obviously, the New York Giants know better than to put all their eggs in one basket. That’s why they’ve done their due diligence on several defensive tackles.

In addition to their interest in Reader and Harris, New York has hosted Benito Jones on a visit and continues to monitor the situation around Calais Campbell. The latter has yet to announce whether he’ll retire or give it another go in 2026.

Advertisement

If he does step back onto the gridiron, expect the Arizona Cardinals to pounce on him, but the G-Men could give the Cards a run for their money in a free agency bidding war.