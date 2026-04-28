Canadiens confirm bittersweet update as Noah Dobson is set to miss Game 5 vs Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens will likely have to do battle against the Tampa Bay Lightning without Noah Dobson for the fifth straight game in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Habs have highlighted a silver lining in the star defenseman’s injury rehab.

“The defenseman is skating. It’s another step forward. Return to play still undetermined,” the Canadiens stated on their update on Dobson, via Anthony Martineau on X.

Fans in Montreal remained hopeful Dobson could be back in the lineup for Game 5 of the first-round series against Tampa Bay. Dobson made noise early on Tuesday as he skated by himself—and was later joined by Mike Matheson—prior to the team’s practice in Quebec before traveling to Florida. However, it looks like he won’t be able to play as the Habs vie for a 3-2 series lead on the road.

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Canadiens confirm players’ status

As reported by Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed both Juraj Slafkovsky and Josh Anderson will play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Lightning. However, St. Louis provided no update on Dobson, who has yet to make his return to the lineup. Moreover, the former New York Islanders blueliner has yet to join the rest of the group in a team practice.

Noah Dobson #53 of the Montreal Canadiens

Though reports suggested the Canadiens could have Dobson back for the series against the Lightning, him missing the entire first round remains plausible. As Montreal said in its statement, Dobson is showing progress, but he is still not quite there yet to be cleared and reactivated. All signs indicate the 26-year-old defenseman is on track to miss his seventh straight outing in the 2025-26 NHL season for the Habs.

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What happened to Dobson?

Dobson’s last appearance was on April 11, during Montreal’s regular-season defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Dobson was in pain after blocking a shot with his left hand and hasn’t played since for the Habs.

At first, Montreal thought it had things under control even without him available. However, the Bolts are now putting the Habs against the ropes, and the latter have realized just how important having Dobson in the lineup is for them. The Canadiens hope to have him back as soon as possible. If not, it might be too late.