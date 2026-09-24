Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Wales in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1?

As Portugal prepares to launch its 2026–27 UEFA Nations League title defense against Wales, all eyes are on the status of captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of today's match.

Portugal will kick off its UEFA Nations League title defense on Matchday 1 against Wales, with all eyes once again fixed on Cristiano Ronaldo. Following cryptic comments regarding his international future, Portuguese supporters arrive eager to see what role the legendary forward will play in this latest chapter for the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Portugal today against Wales, as head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed his presence on Wednesday’s press conference. Jesus addressed the squad’s tactical balance and Ronaldo’s role, emphasizing performance over past accomplishments.

As the Portuguese side looks to integrate a new wave of talent to support its veteran core, the objective remains clear: establish the foundation needed to capture another Nations League crown and build momentum toward Euro 2028.

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Following Lionel Messi’s retirement from international duty with Argentina, fans at Estadio Jose Alvalade recognize the rarity of these remaining moments on the pitch. The home crowd will gather in Lisbon eager to witness what could be one of Ronaldo’s final competitive appearances on home soil.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal and teammates prepare for kick off.

Predicted lineup for Portugal with Cristiano in the lead

While Jorge Jesus has kept his starting eleven under wraps, Portugal is anticipated to rely heavily on the core framework that anchored its squad during the 2026 World Cup.

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Here is the predicted lineup for Portugal:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Joao Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Joao Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal aims to start on the right foot in Group A4 against Wales. A strong opening performance would not only propel Portugal’s quest to defend its trophy, but also move Ronaldo one step closer to the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Key takeaways

Portugal opens its UEFA Nations League title defense against Wales in Matchday 1 .

. Head coach Jorge Jesus gave a clear statement on Cristiano Ronaldo’s starting status.

gave a clear statement on Cristiano Ronaldo’s starting status. The forward continues his pursuit of reaching his 1,000th career goal.