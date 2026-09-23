Tyreek Hill could be an option for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs late in the 2026 NFL season

Tyreek Hill could become an intriguing late-season option for the Chiefs if their passing game still needs another weapon.

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a strong start in 2026, but there is still one part of their offense that has not fully exploded: the passing game. Patrick Mahomes remains the centerpiece of the offense, but the Chiefs have not consistently generated the kind of production through their wide receivers that could make this offense truly dangerous.

That has created pressure on Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice to take another step as the season progresses. Both receivers have the talent to become major weapons for Mahomes, but Kansas City could eventually decide that adding another proven playmaker is worth exploring if the passing game remains inconsistent.

That is where Tyreek Hill becomes an intriguing possibility. A late-season return to the Chiefs would be complicated by his recovery and would depend entirely on his physical condition, but if Hill can get healthy enough to contribute, the idea of using him as a WR3 rather than asking him to carry the offense could make the reunion particularly attractive.

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Why could Tyreek Hill make sense for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs do not necessarily need Tyreek Hill to be the player who dominated defenses during his first stint with the organization. Kansas City would have a very different role available for him in 2026, one that could allow the veteran receiver to operate as another explosive weapon alongside Rice and Worthy while Travis Kelce continues to play a major role in the passing game.

That distinction could make a potential reunion more realistic. The Chiefs would not need to build their offense around Hill or immediately give him an enormous workload. Instead, they could use his speed selectively, force defenses to respect the deep ball and create more space for Mahomes and the rest of the offense.

The pressure on Worthy and Rice would also change if Hill arrived. Rather than asking two younger receivers to consistently provide explosive plays, Kansas City could distribute that responsibility across a deeper group. Worthy could continue developing while Rice remains one of Mahomes’ primary targets, with Hill providing another threat capable of changing how defenses approach the Chiefs.

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A reunion could be huge for the Chiefs

Travis Kelce has already shown that he can remain a major part of the offense, giving Mahomes a reliable option in the middle of the field. Adding Hill to that equation would theoretically give Kansas City a collection of weapons with very different skill sets, creating more possibilities for Andy Reid and the offensive staff.

The biggest question, however, would be Hill’s health. He is recovering from a serious knee injury, and the Chiefs would have to determine whether he can still create the separation and explosiveness that made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers.

If Hill is healthy enough to contribute late in the season, his potential role as a third wide receiver could be particularly interesting. He would not need to be the same Tyreek Hill who left Kansas City in 2022; he would simply need to be good enough to force defenses to account for him. It’s important to remember that Hill is a free agent and that makes things less complicated.

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For a Chiefs team that could be competing deep into the season, that type of addition could become increasingly appealing. Kansas City already has the quarterback, coaching staff and offensive foundation to contend, but adding another proven playmaker could give Mahomes another weapon when the games become more important.

A Hill reunion remains hypothetical at this point, and there is no guarantee that the Chiefs will pursue him. But if Kansas City continues winning while its passing game leaves room for improvement, bringing Hill back late in the season could become one of the more fascinating possibilities to monitor.