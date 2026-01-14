NY Jets free agents in 2026: Which players are out of contract in New York?

Trending topics:
In New York, the offseason isn’t just about additions. With contracts winding down across the roster, timing, value and internal priorities begin to define how the Jets plan their next steps in 2026.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York in 2025.

The New York Jets wrap up their 2025 campaign with more than just wins and losses still unresolved. Behind the scenes, a wave of expiring contracts looms, promising to shape the roster as the team transitions into the next chapter in Queens.

Several familiar names are set to enter free agency or face uncertain contract futures as the new league year approaches. From established veterans to ascending contributors, these impending expirations add another layer to the NFL offseason calculus.

With draft positioning and depth needs already on the agenda, managing who stays and who walks will test their strategy and identity. The roster choices made in the coming months could signal a renewed commitment to long-term building or a different direction altogether.

New York Jets free agents in 2026

In New York, the 2025 season has wrapped, but the work is far from over. As the calendar turns, a significant group of Jets players is set to see their contracts expire, leaving the franchise with tough decisions about who to bring back and who might depart in the coming months.

Tyrod Taylor in 2026 (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The list of impending free agents touches almost every part of the roster, from running back and offensive line to secondary and linebacking corps, with names such as Tyrod Taylor, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Breece Hall among those due to hit the open market. Balancing future salary cap implications with competitive continuity will be a central theme of New York’s offseason planning.

PlayerPositionFree agent type
Andre CiscoSUnrestricted
Tyrod TaylorQBUnrestricted
John SimpsonGUnrestricted
Quincy WilliamsLBUnrestricted
Alijah Vera-TuckerTUnrestricted
Tony AdamsFSUnrestricted
Josh ReynoldsWRUnrestricted
Isaiah OliverSUnrestricted
Breece HallRBUnrestricted
John MetchieWRRestricted
Kris BoydCBUnrestricted
Kene NwangwuRBUnrestricted
Stone SmarttTEUnrestricted
Max MitchellLTUnrestricted
Micheal ClemonsEDUnrestricted
Xavier Newman-JohnsonGUnrestricted
Ja’Sir TaylorCBUnrestricted
Cam JonesLBRestricted
Jowon BriggsDLExclusive rights
Marcelino McCrary-BallLBRestricted
Jelani WoodsTEUnrestricted
Chukwuma OkoraforRTUnrestricted
Andrew BeckFBUnrestricted
Jay TufeleDLUnrestricted
(Source: Spotrac)
Ariadna Pinheiro
