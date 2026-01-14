NY Jets free agents in 2026: Which players are out of contract in New York?

The New York Jets wrap up their 2025 campaign with more than just wins and losses still unresolved. Behind the scenes, a wave of expiring contracts looms, promising to shape the roster as the team transitions into the next chapter in Queens.

Several familiar names are set to enter free agency or face uncertain contract futures as the new league year approaches. From established veterans to ascending contributors, these impending expirations add another layer to the NFL offseason calculus.

With draft positioning and depth needs already on the agenda, managing who stays and who walks will test their strategy and identity. The roster choices made in the coming months could signal a renewed commitment to long-term building or a different direction altogether.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New York Jets free agents in 2026

In New York, the 2025 season has wrapped, but the work is far from over. As the calendar turns, a significant group of Jets players is set to see their contracts expire, leaving the franchise with tough decisions about who to bring back and who might depart in the coming months.

Tyrod Taylor in 2026 (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The list of impending free agents touches almost every part of the roster, from running back and offensive line to secondary and linebacking corps, with names such as Tyrod Taylor, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Breece Hall among those due to hit the open market. Balancing future salary cap implications with competitive continuity will be a central theme of New York’s offseason planning.

Advertisement

Player Position Free agent type Andre Cisco S Unrestricted Tyrod Taylor QB Unrestricted John Simpson G Unrestricted Quincy Williams LB Unrestricted Alijah Vera-Tucker T Unrestricted Tony Adams FS Unrestricted Josh Reynolds WR Unrestricted Isaiah Oliver S Unrestricted Breece Hall RB Unrestricted John Metchie WR Restricted Kris Boyd CB Unrestricted Kene Nwangwu RB Unrestricted Stone Smartt TE Unrestricted Max Mitchell LT Unrestricted Micheal Clemons ED Unrestricted Xavier Newman-Johnson G Unrestricted Ja’Sir Taylor CB Unrestricted Cam Jones LB Restricted Jowon Briggs DL Exclusive rights Marcelino McCrary-Ball LB Restricted Jelani Woods TE Unrestricted Chukwuma Okorafor RT Unrestricted Andrew Beck FB Unrestricted Jay Tufele DL Unrestricted (Source: Spotrac)