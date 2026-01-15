Brian Flores is new head coach candidate of Steelers after Mike Tomlin’s decision to leave

Brian Flores is an option to become the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report from Adam Schefter, there is a request to interview him as a possible replacement for Mike Tomlin.

“Steelers now have requested a head coach interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, per sources. Flores is in Washington, interviewing for the Commanders DC job. Steelers HC interview is expected next.”

For several weeks, Flores has been mentioned as a name who could transform the Steelers into Super Bowl contenders again while respecting the philosophy of a defensively oriented coach. In fact, during the 2022 season, Tomlin brought him in as Senior Defensive Assistant and Linebackers Coach.

Steelers interview many candidates to become new head coach

In addition to Brian Flores, the Steelers have requested interviews with Jeff Hafley (defensive coordinator of the Packers), Jesse Minter (defensive coordinator of the Chargers), and Ejiro Evero (defensive coordinator of the Panthers).

The trend is very clear in the list of candidates: defensively oriented coaches to continue the profile the franchise has followed for five decades with names like Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin.

The only name that has emerged outside that mold in the requested interviews is Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. However, that prospect could be considered for the offensive coordinator position, given that Chris Shula is the favorite to take the head coach job.

