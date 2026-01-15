NY Yankees receive strong warning about Cody Bellinger negotiations amid intense MLB buzz

The New York Yankees may be entering a race against the clock as they negotiate with Cody Bellinger and his camp. With Kyle Tucker and the three-team contest for him grabbing the spotlight in MLB, a report suggests the Pinstripers might be wise to reach a deal soon with their former outfielder/first baseman.

Though fans may think Tucker’s decision plays no role in the Yankees’ offseason targets, there is a potential domino effect that could derail New York’s plans. In that regard, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal issued a strong message the Yankees should listen to as they hope to find common ground with Bellinger.

“Once Tucker is gone and off the board, teams who didn’t get him might step up their pursuits of Cody Bellinger,” Rosenthal admitted in dialogue with Foul Territory.

Cross-town threat to the Yankees

With the Mets deep in the hunt for Tucker, fans in the Bronx are surely hoping their counterparts in Queens don’t land MLB’s top free agent. However, if the Mets miss out on Tucker, it could push the Orange and Blue to pivot toward Bellinger.

As a result, the Yankees shouldn’t celebrate too much if Tucker signs with Toronto or Los Angeles—they may end up celebrating too early and, in the process, cheering their own downfall.

Yankees need to make a decision

The best way for the Yankees to avoid all the drama is actually pretty simple—at least on paper—and it’s to reach an agreement with Bellinger as soon as possible. Doing so would allow New York to avoid reliving an awfully similar outcome to the Juan Soto situation from December 2024. However, that’s far easier said than done.

As it stands, Bellinger and his camp are holding firm in their demand for a seven-year contract. Despite feeling pressure from the Tucker sweepstakes and being urged to make a decision, the Bronx Bombers are unwilling to be pushed into such a long-term commitment to a 31-year-old out of fear alone. That stalemate has defined the status quo between Bellinger and New York for the past few weeks.

Bellinger and New York are still far off

The Yankees have put a five-year offer on the table, but Bellinger isn’t even considering any deal shorter than seven seasons. He isn’t the only star affected by this situation either, as a two-time All-Star’s future reportedly hinges on Tucker’s decision as well. Tucker’s choice is putting the entire league on notice.

Now, it’s a matter of whether the Yankees weather the storm or stock up in advance. New York may be wise to secure its star outfielder before the rest of the league comes shopping on the open market.

