Steelers issue strong warning to entire NFL after Mike Tomlin decided to leave Pittsburgh

The Steelers put all NFL teams on notice after Mike Tomlin's exit. Despite many calling for a tanking approach, they are not ready to stop fighting for the Super Bowl.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not enter rebuild mode after Mike Tomlin’s departure as head coach. Team owner Art Rooney II made it very clear. The goal is to remain a Super Bowl contender.

“I’m not sure why you waste a year of your life not trying to contend. Obviously, your roster is what it is every year. There are changes every year. So, you deal with what you have and try to put yourself in position to compete every year. Sometimes you have the horses, sometimes you don’t. But I think you try every year.”

Now, great uncertainty surrounds the legendary organization. Aaron Rodgers could part ways with the Steelers as a free agent, several veterans could leave the team, and the biggest issue in recent years has been not having a franchise quarterback for the next decade. That is the challenge for the next head coach.

What’s next for Steelers?

The next step for the Steelers is to find the head coach who will replace Mike Tomlin from an interesting list of candidates. Additionally, the new staff will likely want to reshape the roster alongside general manager Omar Khan.

Rooney understands that scenario, although he acknowledges that he does not know whether key veterans such as Cam Heyward or Jalen Ramsey could leave the team.

“I think it’s too early to say what effect it’s going to have on the roster. The new coach is going to have obviously a lot to say in that. So, we’ll have that discussion when the time comes.”

Aaron Rodgers teammate announces NFL retirement after Mike Tomlin’s exit and Steelers elimination from playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
