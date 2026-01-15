Trending topics:
MLB

Brendan Donovan is reportedly linked to franchise also targeting Eugenio Suarez

With anticipation building around Eugenio Suarez's potential destination next season, another player has reportedly entered the mix, and one franchise is rumored to be interested in acquiring both athletes.

By Santiago Tovar

Brendan Donovan #33 of the St. Louis Cardinals
Eugenio Suarez, who delivered an outstanding performance last year across two different teams, is entering free agency with several options available. Among the interested parties are teams keen on acquiring both Suarez and the Cardinals’ key player, Brendan Donovan.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners could be an ideal destination for Donovan, with speculations growing about a possible reunion with Suarez. The Mariners appear keen on strengthening their roster by bringing in both talents.

“The prospect of pairing Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan in Seattle seems plausible,” commented Rosenthal, hinting that the Mariners might also express interest in acquiring Lars Nootbaar for the upcoming season.

Securing these three players could bolster the Mariners’ prospects for the next season. Donovan would join an organization with strong aspirations for an MLB championship run.

Brendan Donovan during a game

Brendan Donovan at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Suarez’s potential suitors

Despite starting the past season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suarez’s impressive stint with the Mariners sparked hopes of a World Series run, although the team ultimately fell in the American League Championship Series.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly face strong competition in pursuit of Eugenio Suarez

Amidst this scenario, the Mariners have emerged as a contender for a potential reunion with Suarez in 2026. However, the Diamondbacks, among other teams, are reportedly also interested in bringing him back for the upcoming season.

Donovan’s potential suitors

While the Mariners are a potential landing spot for Donovan, he is also attracting interest from other franchises. The San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox are also reportedly in the mix to secure his talents for 2026.

In this landscape, both players are navigating different paths regarding their future teams. However, there remains a possibility that both could be united, sporting the Mariners’ jersey next season.

