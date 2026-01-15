Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies receive bad news about potential Nick Castellanos trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to make roster adjustments, and Nick Castellanos appears to be one of the players who could be on the way out. However, moving him would come at a steep and somewhat unexpected cost for the organization in any potential trade.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Nick Castellanos looks on against the Dodgers on September 17, 2025 in Los Angeles.
© Getty ImagesNick Castellanos looks on against the Dodgers on September 17, 2025 in Los Angeles.

The Philadelphia Phillies have remained active on the market, but one unresolved issue still looms, Nick Castellanos. He was recently mentioned in a report suggesting the team would need to pay a significant portion of his salary in any potential trade.

Bob Nightengale addressed the situation on Foul Territory, saying, “The Phillies will likely have to eat a minimum of $17M–$20M in a trade involving Nick Castellanos,” signaling that moving the outfielder would not come cheaply. Castellanos has been widely rumored as a candidate to be moved off the roster.

There is no known official offer from another MLB team for Castellanos at this point, but what is clear is that he still has guaranteed money remaining on his deal. The 2026 season is expected to be his final year in Philadelphia under the five-year, $100 million contract he signed with the club.

Advertisement

Castellanos’ remaining salary

Under the terms of his contract, Castellanos is owed $20 million in 2026, which is essentially the amount the Phillies would need to absorb in a trade scenario. While that may sound steep, it is not unprecedented. A recent example came with Nolan Arenado, who was traded from St. Louis to Arizona, with the Cardinals agreeing to pay $31 million of the more than $40 million remaining on his deal.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

At the moment, there are two teams where Castellanos has been mentioned as a potential fit, though neither qualifies as a full-fledged rumor. Blog Red Machine floated the idea of Castellanos returning to the Reds, while South Side Showdown mentioned the Chicago White Sox as another possible landing spot.

Phillies receive key update on Bo Bichette pursuit amid Blue Jays, NY Yankees interest

see also

Phillies receive key update on Bo Bichette pursuit amid Blue Jays, NY Yankees interest

“In Castellanos, the White Sox would receive a mature veteran bat to add to their young lineup. He didn’t have his best season in 2025, posting a .694 OPS, but he slugged 17 home runs and 27 doubles, and adds some power from the right side. Castellanos will be 34 on Opening Day, and he’s a liability on defense at this stage of his career, but the White Sox could mix him in to right field and give him a steady number of at-bats at DH,” wrote Noah Phalen for South Side Showdown.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Phillies reportedly still hopeful on re‑signing J.T. Realmuto despite Bo Bichette rumors
MLB

Phillies reportedly still hopeful on re‑signing J.T. Realmuto despite Bo Bichette rumors

Phillies sign international prospect as Bo Bichette’s future remains uncertain
MLB

Phillies sign international prospect as Bo Bichette’s future remains uncertain

Phillies receive key update on Bo Bichette pursuit amid Blue Jays, NY Yankees interest
MLB

Phillies receive key update on Bo Bichette pursuit amid Blue Jays, NY Yankees interest

Brendan Donovan is reportedly linked to franchise also targeting Eugenio Suarez
MLB

Brendan Donovan is reportedly linked to franchise also targeting Eugenio Suarez

Better Collective Logo