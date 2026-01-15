Orioles reportedly set franchise record in international prospect signings amid Framber Valdez speculation

During the latest MLB international signing period, franchises have significantly bolstered their rosters. Notably, the Baltimore Orioles have reportedly set a franchise record for signings, amid rising speculation about their interest in Framber Valdez.

According to Andy Kostka of DBK Sports, the Orioles have made four key international prospect signings, setting a new franchise record. “The Orioles are set to sign a franchise record four international prospects to seven-figure signing bonuses, including a franchise record sum for one,” Kostka reported.

Here are the additions as reported by Kostka:

SS Jose Luis Acevedo – $2.3 million (club record)

OF Ariel Roque – $1.7 million

OF Pedro Gomez – $1.25 million

C/OF Gabriel Rosario – $1.05 million

Framber Valdez at Daikin Park

With these additions, uncertainty looms regarding their top target as Valdez continues to generate buzz, with the New York Mets potentially eyeing the former Houston Astros reliever.

Valdez’s stats from last season that make him attractive to teams

The reported interest from the Orioles, along with several other MLB franchises, is well-founded in Valdez’s impressive statistics from last season. He entered free agency following a standout performance with the Astros, despite the team’s challenges in 2025.

Here are his stats:

Wins–Losses: 13–11

ERA: 3.66

Innings Pitched: 192.0

Strikeouts: 187

WHIP: 1.24

Complete Games: 2

WAR: 3.8

With this scenario and the considerable sums spent on international prospects, there is doubt about the Orioles’ ability to add Valdez to their roster. However, they are eager to rebound with a strong 2026 season, following a less-than-stellar 2025 campaign.

