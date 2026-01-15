Jonathan Kuminga reportedly interested in Eastern team in trade out of Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is at the center of the NBA rumor mill, with his future hanging in a state of uncertainty as trade speculation continues to intensify ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. A move away from the Golden State Warriors now appears increasingly likely, as multiple reports indicate the young forward is headed toward a change of scenery sooner rather than later.

Kuminga takes a decisive step regarding his future and formally requests a trade from the Warriors on Thursday, shortly after becoming trade-eligible. The decision immediately draws interest from an Eastern Conference team, with Barry Jackson reporting that Kuminga would certainly welcome interest from the Miami Heat, along with other franchises. Miami has not actively pursued him since free agency, but Kuminga has an interest in playing for the Heat.

The 21-year-old forward signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract with the Warriors during restricted free agency last offseason. He earns $22.5 million this season and carries a $24.3 million team option for the 2026–27 campaign, making his contract structure manageable for teams exploring a midseason trade.

A deal now appears imminent, as the relationship between Kuminga and Golden State continues to deteriorate. According to Joseph Dycus, shortly after requesting the trade, Kuminga exits shootaround abruptly and heads to the locker room as media access begins, a moment that underscores the growing tension within the organization.

Kuminga’s decline with the Warriors

Kuminga initially played a significant role with the Warriors after being selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. During the 2023–24 season, he started 46 games and averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game, emerging as one of the team’s most promising young contributors.

However, his role with Golden State steadily diminishes. He does not play after Dec. 18 and appears in just 18 of the team’s 41 games this season. Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and shooting 43.1 percent from the field this year, while posting career averages of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 33.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

Lakers show interest in Kuminga

A direct Western Conference rival has also emerged as a potential suitor. According to Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers show interest in Kuminga as they prioritize adding a true 3-and-D wing with size, someone capable of defending on the perimeter while contributing as a shooter. Kuminga fits that profile.

Adding to the intrigue, Dalton Johnson reports that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is a strong admirer of Kuminga and would welcome the opportunity to pair him alongside Luka Doncic. The Lakers view Kuminga as an ideal fit due to his defensive versatility, physical strength, and upside, setting the stage for decisive days filled with uncertainty as the trade deadline approaches.

