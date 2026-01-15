Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ best weapon as AJ Brown’s rumors of fallout with the team increase

The Philadelphia Eagles had an early exit to their Super Bowl defense, so the franchise knows changes must be made. One of them might involve AJ Brown, who is, on paper, Jalen Hurts‘ best weapon.

AJ Brown had a tumultuous season with the Eagles in 2025. He had plenty of temper tantrums, back and forths with head coach Nick Sirianni and somewhat of a passive aggressive relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Still, no one can deny he is a special player.

The team’s general manager knows it. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Roseman spoke about AJ Brown’s future. “It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ’s a great player. That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.” That is very ambiguous answer, classic Eagles behaviour.

AJ Brown ended the season on a low

Brown had a crucial drop against the 49ers in the Wild Card Round, which sparked a confrontation with HC Nick Sirianni. During the game, he only had three catches in seven targets for only 25 yards.

Brown barely cracked the 1,000-yard mark this season as he ended with 1,003 and seven touchdowns. He actually has scored seven touchdowns in each of the last three seasons in Philadelphia. However, it seems like he is done with the team, but Roseman would only trade him if something elite is in return.

This would be just one of few changes

Nick Sirianni already confirmed a change in the Eagles coaching staff for next year. However, it remains to be seen if a new weapon arrives this offseason. Jalen Hurts is in desperate need of a bounce back season as well.

What we know for sure is how aggressive and genius Howie Roseman is during the offseason. Hence, no big movements would be surprising if they come from the Eagles. It’s a matter of when, not a matter of if.