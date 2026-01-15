Trending topics:
MLB

Kyle Tucker receives advice from 2x All-Star who played for NY Yankees and NY Mets

Being the protagonist of a bidding war, a former player of the New York Yankees and New York Mets gave advice to none other than Kyle Tucker.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesKyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs

As Kyle Tucker is urged to make a decision on where he will play, a former player of the New York Yankees and New York Mets has given advice on what contract to seek. Now, it’s up to the right fielder to see if he receives the words or wisdom or not.

Todd Frazier, who played for both Mets and Yankees —among others— and is a two-time All-Star, was clear on what Tucker must demand during his appearance on Foul Territory. Frazier said he would advice Tucker to go with a long-term deal instead of a short-term, and also looking for high AAV deal with opt-outs as “the unknown part really bothered” him during his playing days.

Tucker received a $50 million offer from the Mets, which forced other teams to make a decision on the Tucker sweeps. However, it would be a four-year deal. Frazier advices Tucker to seek longer contracts with opt-outs so the player has the power.

Advertisement

Todd Frazier knows what he is talking about

The 39-year-old played in the majors from 2011 to 2021 after being drafted by the Reds in the first round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. Being a two-time All-Star, the former Mets player bagged around $46.79 million in his career. However, his main contracts were always short-term ones, something that he advices against.

Todd Frazier #33 formerly of the New York Mets

Todd Frazier #33 formerly of the New York Mets

Advertisement

With over 200 home runs in his career, Frazier sees Tucker at the verge of the most important decision on his career. Tucker is in the middle of his prime and is a four-time All-Star already. However, this can be the biggest contract he ever signs.

Blue Jays’ chances to land Kyle Tucker revealed after NY Mets’ $50M offer

see also

Blue Jays’ chances to land Kyle Tucker revealed after NY Mets’ $50M offer

Tucker might be really close to making a decision

Tucker has been one of the stories of the offseason. The outfielder’s brought many fandoms to the edge of their seats begging for their teams to land him. Still, with the clock ticking, Tucker is already having offers on the table, and hence, it’s almost decision-making time.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Tucker sign with the Mets?

already voted 0 people

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
NY Mets confirm roster move with Guardians in strategic international shift
MLB

NY Mets confirm roster move with Guardians in strategic international shift

Kyle Tucker sweepstakes: Blue Jays take financial stance as NY Mets make $50 million offer
MLB

Kyle Tucker sweepstakes: Blue Jays take financial stance as NY Mets make $50 million offer

NY Mets land $3.9M international prospect star amid ongoing Kyle Tucker uncertainty
MLB

NY Mets land $3.9M international prospect star amid ongoing Kyle Tucker uncertainty

Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ best weapon as AJ Brown’s rumors of fallout with the team increase
NFL

Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ best weapon as AJ Brown’s rumors of fallout with the team increase

Better Collective Logo