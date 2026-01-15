Kyle Tucker receives advice from 2x All-Star who played for NY Yankees and NY Mets

As Kyle Tucker is urged to make a decision on where he will play, a former player of the New York Yankees and New York Mets has given advice on what contract to seek. Now, it’s up to the right fielder to see if he receives the words or wisdom or not.

Todd Frazier, who played for both Mets and Yankees —among others— and is a two-time All-Star, was clear on what Tucker must demand during his appearance on Foul Territory. Frazier said he would advice Tucker to go with a long-term deal instead of a short-term, and also looking for high AAV deal with opt-outs as “the unknown part really bothered” him during his playing days.

Tucker received a $50 million offer from the Mets, which forced other teams to make a decision on the Tucker sweeps. However, it would be a four-year deal. Frazier advices Tucker to seek longer contracts with opt-outs so the player has the power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Todd Frazier knows what he is talking about

The 39-year-old played in the majors from 2011 to 2021 after being drafted by the Reds in the first round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. Being a two-time All-Star, the former Mets player bagged around $46.79 million in his career. However, his main contracts were always short-term ones, something that he advices against.

Todd Frazier #33 formerly of the New York Mets

Advertisement

With over 200 home runs in his career, Frazier sees Tucker at the verge of the most important decision on his career. Tucker is in the middle of his prime and is a four-time All-Star already. However, this can be the biggest contract he ever signs.

Advertisement

see also Blue Jays’ chances to land Kyle Tucker revealed after NY Mets’ $50M offer

Tucker might be really close to making a decision

Tucker has been one of the stories of the offseason. The outfielder’s brought many fandoms to the edge of their seats begging for their teams to land him. Still, with the clock ticking, Tucker is already having offers on the table, and hence, it’s almost decision-making time.

Advertisement