Odds highlight how impressive the Patriots have been in 2025

The Pats could dominate this year's award ceremony.

By Ernesto Cova

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots are one of the biggest surprises in the 2025 NFL season. After winning only four games in 2024, they sit at the top of the AFC East standings with an 11-3 record and in full control of their destiny

Despite losing 35-31 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, the Patriots remain a strong candidate in the AFC. They will take on a new challenge Sunday night, when they clash against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. After that, they will play two weaker opponents, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, respectively, which should give them the edge to win the division. 

The Patriots are on a roll this season, which includes a 10-game winning streak. After parting ways with Jerod Mayo and signing Mike Vrabel, they turned their situation around and are in the race for the No. 1 seed in the conference. 

Patriots have several candidates to win major awards this season

Sunday Night Football on NBC’s X account highlighted how impressive the 2025 season has been for the six-time Super Bowl champions on Thursday.

Mike Vrabel New England Patriots HC

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is the second-favorite (+425) to win the MVP award this season, while TreVeyon Henderson (+185) is the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Vrabel, who spent one year as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, is the favorite (+120) to win the Coach of the Year award. 

These odds sum up how well the Patriots have fared this season. It’s hard to imagine these three not winning these awards if the team ends up winning the AFC East and getting the No. 1 seed. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
