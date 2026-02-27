Kyle Pitts’ status with the Falcons gets a new update as franchise tag looks imminent

It was reported earlier in the week that the Atlanta Falcons were likely franchise-tagging Kyle Pitts this season as they looked for a new, long-term deal. However, new reports might indicate there is a slight change on the original plans.

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, people should “expect Kyle Pitts to play this season on the franchise tag.” Hence, changing the plans of looking for a long-term deal while the season plays out.

Kendall says “the vibe Atlanta is giving when it comes to Pitts” is not precisely one of a team looking to lock up a star for the future. Rather, the Falcons might be giving Pitts a prove-it-or-leave year with the franchise tag. While Pitts has certainly been underwhelming, the fact is 2025 was arguably his best year, but the Falcons are, apparently, looking for sustained success.

Stefanski loves tight ends, but there is a key flaw on Pitts

While many can point to consistency, the reality is Stefanski could bring the best of Pitts in the receiving aspect. Schematically, Stefanski will get Pitts good looks and take him to another level if the tight end manages to get rhythm going.

Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media.

However, Stefanski also uses plenty of 12 personnel because he loves to run the ball. Pitts isn’t exactly the best blocker there is. While Pitts’ run-blocking grades improved to a career-high in 2025, he still struggles with strength and sustaining blocks against elite NFL edge defenders. Hence, that’s also a key area to improve if he wants to prove to Stefanski that he is the man for the job.

Pitts could go as one of the biggest ‘What if’ cases in NFL history

Labeled as a “unicorn” during his college days, the Falcons used a fourth overall pick to get Pitts. Fast forward and he only produced during his rookie season. After that, he has been a storyline to follow, yet never breaking through. While 2025 showed glimpses of his full potential, the fact is Pitts’ hype was so high, that expectations were that he was going to be among the very best tight ends in the NFL.

