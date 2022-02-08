Odell Beckham Jr. had an important decision to make last year when the Cleveland Browns released him. Even though he came close to joining the New England Patriots, he decided to sign for the Los Angeles Rams instead.

His departure from the Cleveland Browns was one of the hottest topics in the NFL for weeks. Odell Beckham Jr. had suddenly become a free agent and a number of teams were interested in him.

The Los Angeles Rams turned out to be his next destination and it couldn't have worked out better for him. Not only he caught five touchdown passes in eight regular season games but Beckham also became part of a title contending team.

The Rams will go after the Super Bowl ring on Sunday, Feb. 13, against the Cincinnati Bengals and the wide receiver hopes to help them get the Vince Lombardi trophy. However, everything could have gone differently as he was one step away from joining the New England Patriots.

Odell Beckham Jr. suggests he'd have joined the Patriots if Tom Brady was still there

Talking to the media on Monday, Beckham said he was “Very, very, very,” close to sign for the Patriots when he left the Browns. If Tom Brady was still in Foxborough, Beckham may have ultimately said yes. “I don’t think I joked with [Belichick] on the phone, but I was like, ‘You know, if this was three years ago, it would’ve been ideal.’ Because Tom is one of the, he’s one of my favorite,” he said, per CBS Boston.

The star wide receiver has also admitted to be a huge admirer of Bill Belichick and has expressed a desire to work with him at some point. However, Beckham Jr. felt like Los Angeles was his best destination.

“For a guy, coach, like Bill Belichick, who I’ve admired for years and I’ve seen and just always was like, ‘Man, one day I’m gonna play for Bill Belichick,’ for him to call me, to be able to just sit down on the phone with him and talk football, I mean, it’s like, what more could you ask for?" he continued. "So I was very close, that was one of the teams that was in there. But I felt like this was home. I felt like this was right.”

And time proved him right. Not only it didn't take long for Beckham Jr. to find chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford but he and the Rams have also made the trip to Super Bowl LVI at home.