Odell Beckham Jr. gets NY Giants executive’s blessing before John Harbaugh’s final decision

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the many players vying for a spot on the New York Giants’ 53-man roster, as they await John Harbaugh’s decision.

Only a few days remain before John Harbaugh and his staff finally make their decision on the 53-man roster that will represent the New York Giants, and there is still plenty at stake. One of those players fighting for a spot is Odell Beckham Jr., who has received praise from Brandon Brown, as well as from Joe Schoen himself.

According to insider Paul Dottino via his X account, Brown said OBJ’s numbers during this stage of preparation have been outstanding. Not only from a football standpoint, but physically as well, stating that the wide receiver “still has juice in his legs.”

The Assistant General Manager also highlighted Beckham Jr.’s ability to make an impact on the field, creating separation and getting open while consistently finding spots where he can be targeted. Clearly, all of these comments could carry weight when the coaching staff makes its final decision.

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Joe Schoen also praises OBJ’s performance

Joe Schoen often has a say in roster-building decisions, and he recently shared his thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr.’s situation. During a recent appearance on WFAN Sports Radio, the General Manager expressed his enthusiasm about the wide receiver’s current situation.

"He has shown enough that he can still play in this league"



Joe Schoen has been VERY impressed with Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/X7uvCcuOtn — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 26, 2026

“He’s done a good job again when, you know, before we brought him in here looking at the Miami film a couple years ago, you know after speaking to him, he wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t sure if he had much left in the tank having watched that film but then, after we worked him out twice he’s been in good shape, he can still get open, he moves well,” Schoen started.

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“I know he wishes he would have caught that ball on Saturday in Miami but, you know the route and ability to separate in tight quarters in red zone like that is impressive. So, I think the kid can still play and you know again it’s he’s gonna play on Friday, and we’re gonna continue to evaluate those guys. But he has shown enough that he can still play in this league.“

Beckham Jr.’s chances of making the roster

Odell Beckham Jr. impressed the Giants at a crucial moment, with Calvin Austin set to miss the season due to injury. Could this be a sign of what the future holds for OBJ in the NFL? Undoubtedly, with Harbaugh now in need of an experienced receiver to bolster his WR room.

Next Sunday, following the conclusion of the final preseason games, teams will announce their final decisions, with the Giants being one of the teams under the biggest spotlight. Which players will ultimately represent the G-Men in the 2026 NFL season?