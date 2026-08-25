Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly impressing NY Giants just as Calvin Austin injury changes WR outlook

The New York Giants' situation at wide receiver might be changing with Calvin Austin getting hurt in practice as Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly seizing his chance to shine.

The New York Giants are dealing with early concerns at the wide receiver room as Calvin Austin suffered an apparent knee injury in practice on Tuesday. But every cloud has a silver lining, and for the G-Men, that might be Odell Beckham Jr.‘s recent performance.

Dan Duggan, who covers the Giants for The Athletic, noted that OBJ had a productive day in training camp just as Austin had to be carted off with what might be a serious injury.

Not only did Beckham catch two passes from Jaxson Dart and two more from Jameis Winston, but he also “started off with a vintage one-handed grab in indy drills,” Duggan wrote on X. “Looked like he had an extra gear today,” he added on the veteran WR.

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On top of that, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post added that, while Braxton Berrios took over in the slot after Austin was carted off, OBJ’s targets “rose” without the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout on the field. Duggan believes both Berrios and OBJ have chances to be on the final roster with Austin out.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s situation in crowded WR room

Beckham, 33, is facing stiff competition in a crowded WR room. His return to the Giants―who drafted him 12th overall in 2014 before his trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2018―made big headlines this offseason, even if he was never expected to get a big role.

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Beckham’s chances of making the 53-man roster were recently revealed, with that possibility seemingly depending on whether John Harbaugh decided to include six or seven wide receivers on the final depth chart.

Austin injury could increase OBJ’s chances in NY

However, Austin’s injury could change the outlook. Originally expected to be one of the main options at WR behind Malik Nabers, an extended absence of Austin could force Harbaugh to shake up the depth chart.

After releasing Ryan Miller during the weekend, the Giants’ WR room includes Nabers, Austin, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Berrios, Beckham Jr., Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Xavier Gipson and Isaiah Hodgins.

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We’ll have to wait and see whether Austin’s injury is serious enough to make Harbaugh reconsider his pecking order, and in that case, if Beckham Jr. survives the roster cuts on Sunday, August 30.