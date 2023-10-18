The Green Bay Packers‘ journey into the Jordan Love era hasn’t been without its challenges. Despite an initial victory against the Chicago Bears in week 1, the team has faced setbacks which have resulted in a 2-3 record as they emerged from their bye week.

Injuries have played a significant role in this, particularly the absence of dynamic running back Aaron Jones, who has only been able to play in two games this season. The Packers released running back Patrick Taylor last week, creating a pressing need for depth at the position.

In a response to full the void, the team signed veteran running back James Robinson to their practice squad. This strategic move is aimed at fortifying their roster in preparation for the upcoming match against the Denver Broncos.

James Robinson’s Career

James Robinson, a fourth-year player, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. His meteoric rise began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he quickly seized the starting running back position following the release of Leonard Fournette.

Robinson’s rookie season was nothing short of sensational, making history as the best undrafted free agent running back as a rookie. He surpassed the 1,000 rushing yards mark and accumulated 1,414 yards from scrimmage, earning him recognition as a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award.

Robinson have had six 100-plus-yard rushing games from 2020 to 2022 despite being snubbed in his drafting process. His career faced a significant setback when he tore his Achilles tendon in the 2021 season, an injury that considerably affected his athletic abilities for his position. Consequently, he was traded to the New York Jets.

What Jersey Number is James Robinson Wearing?

Robinson is wearing the jersey No. 24.