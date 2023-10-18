Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the stars of the Kansas City Chiefs, have made a significant investment in the world of Formula One. The duo recently joined a group that injected €200 million ($210.97 million) into the Alpine Formula One team, the name adopted by Renault in 2021.

While both Mahomes and Kelce are frequently seen in commercials across various brands, this move into Formula One represents a particularly bold venture. Mahomes, in addition to this investment, has previously shown his financial interests in other sports, including pickleball. Speaking about their involvement in Alpine F1, the quarterback expressed his passion for sports.

Mahomes stated “I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport, and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Big Names Invest in Alpine F1

This development was announced by Otro Capital ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and it involves a new group of prominent stars. Apart from Mahomes and Kelce, the investment group includes golf megastar Rory McIlroy, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Back in June, the Renault Group had already confirmed the sale of a 24% stake in the Alpine Grand Prix team to a consortium of investors. This consortium comprises Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Efforts Investments. Among the investors in this group is actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney.

Renault made their return to Formula One in 2017 with aspirations of recapturing the successes of their past, including Fernando Alonso‘s consecutive World Driver Championships in 2005 and 2006. However, their journey back into the sport has fallen short of those lofty achievements as they boast a lone victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix, secured by Esteban Ocon in 2021.

Who Are the Alpine’s F1 Drivers?

Currently, the Alpine Formula One team features Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon as its drivers.