The Arizona Cardinals are not going through their best time. However, the NFC West team has now received promising news regarding Kyler Murray’s injury and his possible return to the fields in the near future.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Kyler Murray suffered a devastating torn ACL, one of the most severe sports injuries, abruptly ending his year and causing him to miss a portion of the upcoming season.

The Cardinals were aware of their star quarterback’s unavailability at the start of the season. But, promising news about his health has now emerged, potentially altering their outlook for the rest of the year.

Kyler Murray gives hope to the Cardinals about his return to the fields

Last year, while playing against the New England Patriots, Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. The quarterback missed the remainder of the 2022 season, and his 2023 campaign was also in jeopardy.

Prior to the 2023 season, the Cardinals made roster adjustments to compensate for Murray’s absence. Josh Dobbs was initially installed as the starter, but he might soon find himself in a backup role.

According to Bob McManaman, insider of the Cardinals, Kyler Murray could start training on Wednesday. This means that his recovery has gone better than expected, so he could be ready to play by the end of the regular season.

The Cardinals’ next steps remain uncertain. They won’t risk playing Murray until he’s fully ready. Nevertheless, Murray is determined to return and showcase his value to the team for future seasons.