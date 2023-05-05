All good things come to an end. Aaron Rodgers‘ story with the Packers was great, but it’s time to turn the page for everyone. With the veteran quarterback joining the New York Jets, Green Bay will now give the reins to Jordan Love.

Selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Utah State product has been waiting for his chance at Lambeau Field. The team hasn’t seen much of him yet, but their hopes are still high.

Even though they used their highest picks in defensive players, the front office did bring in rookie pass-catchers in this year’s draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst is satisfied with their moves, as he believes Love and his young teammates will develop together.

Brian Gutekunst likes how Jordan Love is surrounded

“That’s a little bit of the idea, right? I mean I think that’s important for those guys to grow together,” Gutekunst told ESPN, via ClutchPoints. “We took some guys last year that I think have really did a nice job in their first year; we’re excited for their growth. So now I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass-catchers to be able to grow with the quarterback. I think that’s important, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Love heads into his first season as starter with many questions marks, but everyone knew that, sooner or later, he would take over. This year will be very telling, but hopefully he doesn’t get labeled for just one season that could have come earlier in his career. As Gutekunst said, he has to grow just like most of his teammates.