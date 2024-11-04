Jordan Love, star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, has recently struggled with interceptions, prompting Matt LaFleur to address the matter immediately.

The Green Bay Packers saw potential in Jordan Love as a reliable quarterback. Unfortunately, he’s recently struggled with interceptions, prompting head coach Matt LaFleur to address the issue candidly.

When the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets last year, Jordan Love knew it was finally his time to step up as the starter. After two years of learning behind Rodgers, one of the league’s best, Love looked poised for success.

It seems his time behind Rodgers helped, as Love is now seen as one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks. However, he faces a major challenge to reach elite status: limiting interceptions.

Matt LaFleur addresses Jordan Love’s interception struggles

The quarterback position is crucial in the NFL but also heavily scrutinized. Every team aims for a top player to lead the offense while minimizing risks and mistakes.

Though Jordan Love has shown great potential, his interceptions can’t be overlooked. The former first-round pick’s struggle with turnovers could spell trouble for the team in the near future.

This season, Love has thrown 10 interceptions across seven games. Most recently, the Utah State product threw one interception in a 24-14 loss to the Lions, setting off alarms among Packers fans.

The Packers are currently 6-3, but Love’s recurring interceptions are becoming a concern. However, head coach Matt LaFleur minimized the issue, stating that Love is working hard to reduce these mistakes.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Colts 16-10.

“You guys are going to make — I understand, like, it’s really annoying up here, though,” LaFleur said about Love’s interceptions, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s fighting, he’s competing. We know that we’ve got to take care of the football, but I don’t question anything about what he’s trying to do. We just got to do it better.”

How many interceptions has Jordan Love thrown in his career?

Jordan Love’s interception struggles have been notable, especially over the past two years. In 2023, he threw 11 interceptions in 17 games, and this season he’s on pace to surpass that.

As mentioned, Love has thrown 10 interceptions this season. Across his NFL career, he’s accumulated 24 interceptions. His current seven-game streak with at least one interception is the longest for a Packers QB since Brett Favre in 2006.

