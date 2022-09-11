One of the biggest moves the Packers made during the NFL draft was looking for a talented wide receiver and it seems they found the one. Check here who is the mysterious number 9.

The Green Bay Packers are one of the big favorites for the 2022-2023 NFL season, they are likely to make it to the playoffs but everyone has high expectations, people want to see the Packers in the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers knows that this year things will be difficult because the team no longer has a big star like Davante Adams, he left and now plays with Derek Carr in Las Vegas. But it's not the end, the Packers still have a good wide receivers department.

The packers offensive line is strong, they have eight top notch wide receivers, not all of them are going to play as starters, but the team has good backups in case one of the starters gets injured during the season.

How old is Christian Watson?

Watson is still a young boy who is starting his pro career with the Packers, he was born on May 12, 1999 in the most populous city in Arizona, the beautiful city of Phoenix. Watson is 23 years old in 2022.

Watson’s height & weight

Christian is the perfect size to play wide receiver at 6-5 (1.96m), the perfect size to catch high passes. Also, Watson is a light guy at just 208 lbs (94kg), that makes him a fast player, though he'll likely put on a couple of muscle pounds to protect his body.

Christian Watson contract with the Packers

He is a rookie, but already a millionaire man with a small 4-year contract valued at $9,240,000, but only 80% of that contract is guaranteed. The good news is that he got a $3.9m signing bonus.

Watson’s college stats with an FCS school (North Dakota State University)

Although it is rare to see FCS players playing with big teams like the Gree Bay Packers, he was a machine with more than 16 awards including the 2020-21 Associated Press All-America First Team.