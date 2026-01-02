Packers provide key update on QB situation with Jordan Love and Malik Willis’ injuries ahead of Week 18 game vs Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are locked in the 7th seed of the NFC. However, as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, the fact is they have given an update on both Jordan Love and Malik Willis ahead of the game.

While Jordan Love already cleared concussion protocol, the team announced he will not play until the Wild Card Round. Hence, the next man up is Malik Willis, who has played exceptionally well every time he has been on the field for the Packers. Willis is dealing with shoulder and hamstring issues.

The Packers have tagged Willis as questionable for Week 18. Still, there’s also a possibility he is used as the emergency third quarterback behind both Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder. Willis could also be saved for the playoffs if needed.

Willis and Love are both effective, but very different

Jordan Love is a pocket passer, but with the ability to scramble. He has a lot of arm strength and can fit tight windows. Love can also be a bit reckless at times and put the ball in harms way, but he has big upside. He is like if his predecesors, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, had a son. That is Jordan Love’s style.

Quarterback Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers

As for Willis, he is more of a dual-threat weapon. Willis doesn’t have the arm talent Jordan Love has, but he is still an effective short-to-medium passer and has the ability to run whether it’s on scrambles or on designed runs. Willis has explosive speed. The Packers would rather have Love, but they know they can do damage with Willis too.

The Packers’ possible playoff rivals are tough

Green Bay has only two options as possible rivals. As of right now, it’s the Chicago Bears, but it could also be the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia beat the Packers back in Week 10 in a very low-scoring game.

As for the Bears, the Packers have faced them twice since they are divisional rivals. They won the first game against the Bears in Week 14 in the last game with an end zone pick. Then, the Bears took revenge in Week 16 with an overtime win. Hence, these are huge games regardless of who the Packers face in the Wild Card Round.