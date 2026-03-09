Chiefs CB depth chart updated after losing Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie to Rams

When it rains, it pours. And it’s raining cats and dogs for the Kansas City Chiefs in the offensive side of the football. With NFL free agency looming, the Chiefs have lost two top cornerbacks at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, leaving their room depleted ahead of the new year.

“Former KC cornerback Jaylen Watson reached agreement today on a three-year [contract] with the Los Angeles Rams, per Collin Roberts of Excel,” Adam Schefter reported.

According to ESPN, the cornerbacks currently listed on the Chiefs’ roster for the 2026 NFL season are as follows: Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton emerge as the starters, with Nazeeh Johnson, Melvin Smith Jr., Joshua Williams, and Eric Scott Jr filling in occasionally. Moreover, Chris Roland-Wallace, Mike Edwards, and Jaden Hicks currently serve as the nickels in Andy Reid’s defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A quick look at the defensive backs in “The City of Fountains” proves the Chiefs are in for trouble unless they make moves. Having upgraded the running back depth chart with Kenneth Walker’s signing, it’s clear Kansas City must now address the defensive side of the field.

Trent McDuffie warming up before a Chiefs game.

Advertisement

Watson’s forewarning

While the news of Watson’s signing with the Rams came as a shock to many, the signs were always there. For a while now, Watson had been using his X account to send cryptic messages. After his move to Los Angeles was reported, fans could finally connect the dots.

Advertisement

see also Trent McDuffie drops three-word message in first post since Chiefs traded him to LA Rams in 2026

On Sunday, shortly after Trent McDuffie signed a $124 million extension with the Rams, Watson posted an emoji face in a suggestive post on X. At the time, no one fully understood what Watson meant. Now, everything clicked. Orange is the new black, and the Rams’ house is the former Chiefs’ new home.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The 2026 NFL free agency hasn’t even officially begun, but the frenzy is already taking over the league, with the Chiefs caught in the middle of seemingly every piece of breaking news.

Advertisement