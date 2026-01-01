Packers get crucial update from Matt LaFleur on Trevon Diggs’ possible debut date

The Green Bay Packers landed the services of cornerback Trevon Diggs and now they’re wondering when will he debut. Well, head coach Matt LaFleur has given an update on when that can happen.

After getting claimed from waivers on Wednesday, Diggs also practiced on Thursday and LaFleur is ready to see him go. “All hands on deck,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website while saying Diggs could “potentially” play vs Vikings. “You spend a lot of time with him in terms of trying to get him up so they understand what their responsibility is. So we’ll spend a lot of time with him. I do think that’s a position where you can get acclimated pretty quickly and adjust pretty quickly.”

Diggs played eight games with the Cowboys this year and he has not been able to create much impact. The Packers hope that he can go back to his All-Pro ways just in time for the NFL playoffs.

Diggs has been declining steadily

Diggs allowed 77.3% completion when targeted this season. Seventeen out of 22 passes were completed when Diggs defended them. Those are very bad stats. Diggs also has dealt with concussions this season.

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys

To make it worse, out of those 17 passes, four were touchdowns, and he is allowing quarterbacks nearly a perfect passer rating. When throwing Diggs’ way, QBs have a 157.2 passer rating.

The Packers hope they can recover Diggs’ best form

Diggs is only 27 years old so there is hope that Matt LaFleur could get the corner’s best version. However, his last Pro Bowl was in 2022, way back. The NFL is not in the mercy business, so if Diggs fails to deliver in the Packers, his career might be nearing the end.

Diggs’ injuries are also a concern. During the last three seasons, he hasn’t been able to play a full schedule. Now, the Packers shouldn’t be expecting to give Diggs a starting spot right away, but they should be hoping he can earn a starting slot at a premium value with good play.