The Carolina Panthers stand at 0-2 while the rest of the NFC South boasts a 2-0 record. However, the most concerning thing might be Bryce Young’s early struggles as their rookie quarterback has not been able to keep up with the speed in his first two games.

Unfortunately, Young sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints that raises the likelihood of the Panthers playing without him on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young, the top pick in the 2023 draft, is expected to be out after missing his second consecutive practice on Thursday. At this point, everything points out to the quarterback sitting this matchup out to fully recover. In that case, a veteran like Andy Dalton is going to their starter.

Andy Dalton Denies Young is the Player to Blame for Offensive Issues

Young was believed to require some time to adapt to the highest level of football, something true for every young quarterback. But it’s somewhat intriguing why his performance has been so disappointing. As reported by David Newton of ESPN, he ranks 27th in ESPN’s Total QBR and 31st in passer rating. He has managed to lead only two touchdown drives.

Dalton was quick to defend Young, asserting that the struggles of the offense in the first two games should not be solely attributed to the rookie quarterback. “I don’t feel like it has been one thing that has caused it. I feel like it has been different things every single time. Different guys taking turns on missed assignments or the execution just hasn’t been there.”

As a seasoned quarterback, Dalton brings valuable experience to a very young team boasting a long career of competitive play. Last season he played for the Saints, finishing with a 6-8 record. His past tenure has stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.

How Old Is Bryce Young?

Bryce Young is 22 years old.