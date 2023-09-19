When analyzing the 2023 NFL Draft class, several scouts said that Bryce Young was the most reliable quarterback, but that his size could be a problem. Now, the Carolina Panthers are starting to experience their own challenges regarding this situation.

Before this year’s draft, the Panthers made a trade with the Chicago Bears to secure the 1st overall pick. While it was clear they would choose a quarterback, the specific player was still uncertain.

For many scouts, Bryce Young was the most talented quarterback of his class. However, there were a lot of doubts regarding his size, and now the Panthers are already facing a lot of problems because of it.

Bryce Young’s size changes the whole gameplan of the Panthers

In the NFL, the quarterback position is key for every team. Having a precise leader to steer the offense is crucial, and the player’s physical stature plays a significant role in dealing with challenging scenarios.

Unfortunately, Bryce Young’s size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds) is starting to be a huge problem for the Panthers. According to ESPN, Carolina is unable to perform a quarterback sneak with him, as he’s not big enough to make it work.

During the first two weeks of the season, the Carolina coaching staff has been deploying Andy Dalton as the quarterback to execute this play. In the game against the Saints, Bryce Young was observed jumping while throwing to gain better visibility above his own offensive linemen, which could be a problem in the near future.

Is Bryce Young the smallest quarterback in the NFL nowadays?

Standing at 5-foot-10, Bryce Young shares the distinction of being one of the smallest quarterbacks in the NFL alongside Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, while Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos measures in at 5-foot-11.