The Carolina Panthers have high expectations on what Bryce Young could do for them. Unfortunately, the rookie quarterback has now lost an elite wide receiver of his offense, and the reports are not looking good.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers decided to trade up for the 1st overall pick with the Chicago Bears. They selected Bryce Young with it, one of the most talented quarterbacks that college football has had recently.

Once they knew they were going to draft a quarterback, Carolina started adding several players to bolster his offense. Unfortunately, one of their newcomers has suffered an injury, and his 2023 season is in jeopardy.

Report: DJ Chark suffers injury during Panthers’ practice

At the end of the 2022 campaign, the Panthers added two top wide receivers: Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. They are confident that these two players will help Bryce Young in his first NFL season, but one of them could miss the first games.

According to The Athletic, DJ Chark left Wednesday’s practice due to a harmstring injury and “it didn’t look good.” Frank Reich declined those reports, adding that they are not “anticipating any big moves” at the wideout position due to his problem.

Chark’s injury sounds off the alarms in Carolina. Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion protocol), Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) and Damiere Byrd (injured reserve, hamstring) are all dealing with injuries, and losing another wideout would be the worst for Bryce Young.