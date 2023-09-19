Carolina Panthers‘ rookie quarterback Bryce Young has experienced a challenging start to his NFL career. In their recent 24-17 loss, Young completed 22 of 33 passes for 153 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He managed to throw one touchdown without any interceptions while also rushing for 34 yards on two carries.

Unfortunately, the Panthers fell to a 0-2 record after their loss to the Saints on Monday night. However, it was one specific moment what exposed the rookie’s inexperience. In the fourth quarter with the Panthers trailing 13-6, Young found himself mistakenly lined up during a critical 3rd-and-3 situation.

Young was supposed to receive the snap from the center Bradley Bozeman but lined up behind his right guard Calvin Throckmorton. Thankfully, running back Miles Sanders noticed the incorrect positioning and gently pushed him into the proper spot. This play finished in a sack that forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal.

Video: Bryce Young Lines Up Behind the Right Guard