Patrick Mahomes already knows what he wants to do when he retires from the NFL

It’s safe to say Patrick Mahomes has already established himself as the face of the National Football League. At 27, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar boasts two Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards, and two Super Bowl MVPs.

Therefore, it’s way too soon to be thinking about the day he’ll step away from the gridiron. Even so, Mahomes already has an idea for life after retirement. In a press conference, the Texas Tech product revealed his intention of “eventually” owning an NFL franchise when he’s “done playing.”

“I think Tom [Brady is] trying to do that right now. But that’s definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible when I’m done playing,” Mahomes said.

The teams partially owned by Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes and Travis Kelce have recently made headlines for joining a group of athletes in Otro Capital’s $218 million investment into the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team. The Chiefs quarterback admitted he took interest in the sport from watching Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” show, which films the drivers throughout an F1 season. Besides, he has also attended some GPs.

Mahomes claimed that when he and Kelce were approached with the opportunity, he “jumped” at it. This sees the Chiefs quarterback expand the list of sports teams he’s a part owner of.

Apart from the F1 team, Mahomes’ ownership portfolio includes the Kansas City Current (NWSL), Sporting KC (MLS), Kansas City Royals (MLB), and Miami Pickleball Club.

Mahomes aims to own an NFL team

Outside sports, he has stakes at Whataburger, Whoop, and Hyperice. But his business ambitions aren’t fulfilled yet, as Mahomes won’t stop until he finally gets to invest in his league.

“If I can get there, then I might settle down,” Mahomes said about owning an NFL team. “But they make it pretty tough to get to that spot. I’m always looking around. I mean, obviously, I can’t do it in the NFL while I’m playing.“

The Chiefs superstar made it clear nothing will change the fact he’ll always root for his current team, but that doesn’t mean he won’t pursue business opportunities elsewhere. Additionally, he continues to be “looking around” other sports as he won’t be investing in NFL in the foreseeable.