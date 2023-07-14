The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty has been years in the making. It all started when Andy Reid convinced the team to trade up in the NFL Draft to get Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Mahomes was far from the consensus best quarterback in the league he is nowadays. He came with more red flags than potential, yet Reid trusted him to become a star.

Fast forward today, and the duo has made it to three Super Bowls in five years, winning two of them. With that in mind, Mahomes looked back and reflected on Reid’s importance in his life.

Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Andy Reid

“He’s meant the world to me. He’s just the best,” Mahomes told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “He’s the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he’s just one of the best people of all time. He’s learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn’t let me be satisfied with where I’m at. He teaches me a ton.”

“Not only the quarterback position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband,” Mahomes continued. “He lets me be who I am every single day. I think if I’d have went to some other places, I would’ve had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way, and he just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it. I think that’s what’s made me such a different type of quarterback in this league.”

Mahomes and Reid will likely go down as one of the legendary coach-quarterback duos in this league. But beyond what they did on the field, their bond will last forever.