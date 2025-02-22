NFL News: Jason Kelce makes bold revelation about a controversial play by Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

Jason Kelce was a standout center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he used his experience in the NFL to describe an old play often used by the team that won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Kelce played his entire career with the Eagles. His words become even more relevant when you consider how the tush push play has been a key element in the Philadelphia franchise’s recent success. During their championship season, the Eagles used this strategy effectively in crucial moments, cementing it as one of their offense’s most reliable tools.

Despite criticism and attempts to ban it, the team continued to run the play, with Jalen Hurts leading one of the league’s most dominant offenses. Kelce, for his part, highlights the results of using this strategy in games and tells how a player who plays center experiences it.

Kelce’s admission on the tush push

“It’s a grueling play where you’re going to get as low as possible . . . if I get grass on my facemask I probably did the play pretty good, because I got as low as possible and drove forward. If you get low and drive forward, it’s really hard for the defense to stop it,” Jason Kelce explained about the tush push in The Steam Room.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“You know how big an advantage it is, essentially we’re saving ourselves a turnover, whether it’s a punt or whatever. So it’s such a difference-maker at the end of the day that you’re always willing to do that for your team,” Kelce concluded on the impact of the Eagles’ historic play.

What is tush push?

The “tush push” is a play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in recent seasons. In this strategy, the quarterback receives the ball in short-yardage or goal-line situations and, with the help of teammates pushing him from behind, attempts to gain one yard to score a first down or touchdown