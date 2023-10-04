Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a strong start to the season with a 3-1 record, but they had a challenging matchup against theNew York Jets on Sunday Night Football. While the quarterback led the team to a 17-0 lead, the defense started causing problems for him.

Despite a crucial scramble late in the match, Mahomes struggled with his passing and finished with just 203 yards. He had two interceptions in three matches, but threw another two against the Jets that could have been three if a holding call on didn’t nullified the turnover.

This performance has resulted in Mahomes ranking tenth in the league for passing yards. In a statistical category that he usually dominates, he currently ranks below nine other quarterbacks with a total of 1006 yards.

The Nine Quarterbacks with More Passing Yards than Patrick Mahomes

To secure the win against the Jets, the Chiefs turned to their running game, with Isaiah Pacheco contributing an impressive 115 yards. This harder than projected matchup caused Mahomes to slide down a few spots in the passing yards category.

In the current ranking, there are just a few unexpected names appearing ahead of Mahomes. Leading the list is Tua Tagovailoa, who boasts 1306 passing yards. Matthew Stafford follows closely, albeit the quarterback of the Rams has thrown five interceptions to just three touchdown passes.

Rounding out the top three is Kirk Cousins, representing the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings. Among the players ranked ahead of Mahomes, one significant surprise is the rookie C.J. Stroud, who has accumulated over 200 yards more than the Chiefs’ star quarterback.

Passing Yards Leaders

Tua Tagovailoa – MIA – 1306

Matthew Stafford – LAR – 1229

Kirk Cousins – MIN – 1214

C.J. Stroud – HOU – 1212

Justin Herbert – LAC – 1106

Josh Allen – BUF – 1048

Jared Goff – DET – 1029

Brock Purdy – SFO – 1019

Russell Wilson – DEN – 1014

Patrick Mahomes – KAN – 1006