The Kansas City Chiefs clearly want to take advantage of Patrick Mahomes' push to get back to the top of the NFL and that's why they signed safety Justin Reid, who left the Houston Texans motivated by Mahomes.

The free agency period brought Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs a valuable addition ahead of the 2022 NFL season: talented safety Justin Reid, who agreed to leave the Houston Texans after three years with the franchise.

Reid signed with the Chiefs a three-year, $31.5 million contract, which represents a huge improvement in his finances, since the highest amount he received with the Texans was the $2.4 million he earned in the 2021 NFL season.

However, in addition to the juicy raise he will enjoy in Kansas City, Justin Reid had another solid reason to leave the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and where he reached the postseason twice.

Patrick Mahomes' influence on Justin Reid's signing with Kansas City Chiefs

Although the Houston Texans were losing the triumphant inertia they had acquired in 2018 and 2019, they had arguments to aim at fighting for NFL glory again. It was there that a message from Patrick Mahomes was key to Justin Reid's decision to leave his team to accept the offer of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It was a combination of a couple of things. I actually got a call from Pat when I was going through my free agency. He called me and was like, ‘We would just love to have you. Everyone here has a good feeling about you.’ The fit felt right. There’s a winning atmosphere that’s there and, of course, the money made sense, too. So when you combine all those things together, it was just a very good fit.", stated Reid to Good Morning Football program on NFL Network.

Thus Justin Reid arrives to the ranks of a team that in the last 7 seasons has reached the NFL Playoffs 6 times, but the best, is that in 2 of the 3 most recent ones they managed to play the Super Bowl, with Patrick Mahomes as the protagonist that led them to win it once, in 2019.